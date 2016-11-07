Though Give to the Max Day is a one-day-only event, those who want to participate but will be unavailable on that day can pledge their donation in advance, says Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN, which hosts the annual event via their website, givemn.org.

"People can go to givemn.org right now, select their favorite nonprofit or school and schedule their pledge to be transacted on Give to the Max Day," Blumberg said. "You do not need to wait. Any gifts made prior to Nov. 17 will also be eligible to win those additional prizes."

Blumberg was referring to the cash incentives and matching donations pledged toward the 24-hour fundraising event, which is now entering its eighth year.

Give to the Max Day begins at midnight on Nov. 17 and continues through 11:59 p.m. As an incentive for donating via the givemn.org website during that 24-hour window, GiveMN will do hourly "Golden Ticket" drawings; that is, randomly draw one online donation made to a non-profit or school. That donation will then be "super-sized" with a $1,000 "Golden Ticket" grant incentive. A total of 24 "Gold-en Tickets" will be granted during the 24-hour event.

At the end of Give to the Max Day, there will be one final drawing for two "Super Size Golden Ticket" grants of $10,000 each — one chosen from a pool of all advance donations that were pledged between Nov. 1-16, and one chosen from a pool of all donations that were actually made on Nov. 17.

Thus, even a $10 donation can grow into a $1,010 donation, or even a $10,010 donation, Blumberg explained.

One caveat for participating in the "Golden Ticket" drawings is that the nonprofit named in the winning donation has to be Minnesota-based, he added.

"It isn't a requirement to be a Minnesota organization to participate in Give to the Max Day, but the organizations have to be based in Minnesota to participate in the prize drawings and cash incentives," he explained. In 2015, 23 nonprofits from Becker County participated in Give to the Max Day, raising a total of $20,930. Local nonprofits participating in this year's event include the Lakes Crisis & Resource Center, Humane Society of the Lakes, First Lutheran Church of Detroit Lakes, the White Earth Land Recovery Project and the Friends of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge.

LCRC is looking for a particularly large payday on Nov. 17, according to Assistant Director Anna Sellin.

"We actually have a $10,000 match from BTD (Manufacturing) this year," she said. "They're matching every donation made on Give to the Max Day, dollar-for-dollar, up to $10,000."

So for every $10 individual pledge, LCRC will receive $10, and for every $100 pledge, they will get $200, Sellin explained.

"Our overall goal is $20,000," she said. "We want to get $10,000 in pledges to earn the full match (from BTD)."

"Of course, it would be nice to earn even more than that," said LCRC marketing director Matt McCurdy, noting that they wouldn't turn down any of the other prizes and cash incentives being offered by GiveMN that day either.

According to BTD financial analyst Amanda Eidenschink, the $10,000 pledge to Give to the Max Day is part of the company's new emphasis on giving back, which began with the formation of a new charitable council composed of employees from all areas of the company's operations.

"We meet twice a month to discuss different volunteer projects that come up and donation requests that we receive," she said. "We received a request through LCRC for a donation on Give to the Max Day."

Rather than making just one donation, the council decided to provide a $10,000 match for all donations made that day.

"We decided, why not provide a little incentive for other businesses and individuals in the community to donate to the cause, and double their money?" Eidenschink said.

"We're incredibly grateful to them," Sellin said.

All donations made toward LCRC will go toward its children's programming, because that is the one aspect of LCRC that does not receive any state funding, and relies entirely on local donations to operate.

LCRC's children's programming includes the Kinship mentoring program, peer support groups in local schools, and one-on-one advocacy services for children residing in Mary's Place, the emergency shelter for women and families victimized by domestic violence that is operated by LCRC.

"Our main emphasis for all our children's programming is prevention," Sellin said. "We feel that is our best method of eradicating violence and abuse, as well as limiting destructive behaviors and unhealthy life choices."

To donate to LCRC or any of the other above-mentioned organizations participating in Give to the Max Day, please visit the website, givemn.org; there is also a direct link to LCRC's donation page at its website, www.lakescrisis.com.