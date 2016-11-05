Nearly $1 million has been spent on mailers, TV, radio and digital ads on races in this area, with more than $700,000 of that (almost entirely negative) coming from outside groups.

"Voters deserve to know who is trying to buy their votes," said Terry Kalil, president of the League of Women Voters of Minnesota.

"Voters have to ask 'where's the money coming from?' If three-fourths of the money in a campaign comes from outside interests, who is behind it, and why?"

The vast majority of negative ad spending locally (at least in data filed so far) is being spent on behalf of Republican candidates, most of it coming from Twin Cities-based political action committees.

That's according to filings through October with the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board.

Outside groups can now spend unlimited amounts on local campaigns, courtesy of Citizens United.

Here's the local breakdown:

So far, more than $362,000 has been spent on the Senate District 2 race, which features DFL incumbent Rod Skoe of Clearbrook against Republican Paul Utke of Park Rapids.

That's about $7.07 in outside spending per voter.

Right-leaning groups report spending about $186,000 against Skoe and $5,900 for Utke.

The DFL reports spending about $15,000 against Utke and $67,000 on ads for Skoe.

The candidates themselves have spent a combined $88,500 on their campaigns.

In Senate District 4, more than $316,000 has been spent so far on the race between DFL incumbent Kent Eken of Twin Valley and Republican James Leiman of Ada.

Right-leaning groups report spending nearly $184,000 in negative ads against Eken, and about $2,400 on positive ads for Leiman.

The DFL reports spending about $28,000 against Leiman and $3,500 for Eken.

That's about $5.73 in outside spending per voter.

Leiman earlier told this newspaper that about $300,000 has been spent against him so far. Asked why only $28,000 is showing up in the report, Leiman said that the DFL is delaying its reports, which only have to be filed after payment is made.

"Seven radio ads, almost a dozen mailers, and the push polling they are doing (against me)," Leiman said in an email response. "The Democrats have contracts where they only pay after the election, because they're a very large organization.

"You can't do what they've done for anywhere close to $25,000. Anybody in the election business takes a look at it and thinks it's ridiculous that they were able to get away with reporting it that way."

DFL spokesman Jeremy Drucker said this in response: "According to Campaign Finance Reports, spending for Eken is about $73,000, while spending for Leiman by outside groups such as the Freedom Club is 186,000, more than twice that being spent on behalf of Eken.

"The DFL helps make up for being outspent this way with a robust volunteer-driven voter contact effort that helps identify voters and get out the vote on Election Day.

"The DFL, unlike the Republican Party, is in good with our vendors and campaign finance reports."

In House 4B, more than $263,500 has been reported spent so far in the race between DFL incumbent Paul Marquart of Dilworth and Republican challenger Ben Grimsley of Detroit Lakes.

Of that, more than $216,000 is from outside groups and just over $47,000 spent by the campaigns themselves.

Right-leaning groups have spent nearly $146,000 in negative advertising against Marquart, and have spent more than $70,000 on positive advertising on behalf of Grimsley. That comes to $13.61 per voter.

The DFL reports no spending against Grimsley or on behalf of Marquart, who declines to do negative advertising.

When outside groups don't get involved, campaigns tend to be much quieter.

For example, outside groups have spent just $871 on the House District 2B race between Republican incumbent Steve Green of Fosston and DFL challenger Bryan Klabunde, who lives on a farm in Mahnomen County.

That outside spending comes to just a nickel per voter.

The two campaigns have spent a combined $44,400 on the race.

"The Supreme Court's Citizens United decision cleared the path for outside special interest groups to come into local races and influence the outcome, beyond the level that local voters might be aware of," Kalil said.

"All of this really points to the need for campaign finance reform and transparency in reporting — that's something the League believes strongly in, it's one of the core issues we work on."