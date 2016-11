On Veteran's Day, we salute generations of soldiers who have fought for our country’s freedom and ideals. These brave men and women left their families to fight for our country, so that their children and grandchildren could grow up in a safe democracy.

They’ve all shown an admirable patriotic devotion to this country, its people and its values, and we as a people salute them.

So please, join us and the following businesses in saluting our veterans.