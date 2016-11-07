Hunter shot in the leg on season opener

The incident occurred while two groups of hunters were hunting the same public land near 130th Avenue just north of the County line in Cormorant Township of Becker County.

While one of the parties was shooting at a deer on the public land, one of the shots struck Shaw in the leg.

Shaw was then transported by Air Care to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Minnesota DNR, Minnesota State Patrol, Lake Park Rescue, Lake Park Fire and St. Mary's EMS.

The incident remains under investigation.