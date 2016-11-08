Everyday Golden Rule; Tuesday Matters

Jesus loves us....really loves us...as we are. And He says; "I give you a new commandment; it is My commandment; it is all I command you; Love one another as I have loved you." Only compassion and forgiveness count. Love is the key to everything. I think most times we treat others how we think they deserve to be treated but think if Jesus did that with us and gave us what we deserved? I know right? We'd be toast. Not only do my kids need to be reminded of this. I do too. Living and loving are one...everyday.