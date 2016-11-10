And both are very much needed, as the challenges facing family farmers represented by the Minnesota Farmers Union are as great today as ever, and the urgency more so, according to Peterson.

The biggest challenge is a familiar one: The financial hurdles for young people wanting to start farming are daunting.

The urgency is part of what Peterson calls a transition that has been moving silently ever since he started farming, only at a faster clip today. Farmers are aging — the average farmer today is 58 years old — meaning a major transfer of land ownership is coming. In the next 20 years, 60 percent of the land in rural Minnesota will change hands, Peterson said.

The pace of that transfer is quickening, as a larger portion of those owning land today are widows and women, he said.

This all comes at a time when the appetite of multinational corporations to own land and operate farms has never been greater, he said.

And, he worries that public attitudes have softened toward corporate control. He looks at the acceptance of the mergers of large multinational corporations as an example. Those mergers lead inevitably to higher input costs for farmers, fewer product choices and lower prices for the crops they raise, he said.

Minnesota has kept its anti-corporate farm law intact while neighboring states have weakened theirs, Peterson said. He points to Minnesota's law as one of the accomplishments he's most proud of in a public policy career of more than 40 years.

Peterson, 68, is leaving the Minnesota Farmers Union at year's end after 14 years as its president, the second longest-serving president in its history. He served the previous 12 years in the state Legislature as a representative in the House from far western Minnesota. He has stood for election every two years as a legislator and Minnesota Farmers Union head.

Peterson's father, Harry, had served for 10 years in the Legislature. His son, Aaron, served for six years, making the family unique in having three generations serve. Peterson said he recently came across a photo of his father alongside Gov. Wendell Anderson as he signed his father's family farm legislation. His father was 68 years old at the time.

"Kind of whoa, almost a complete circle,'' said Peterson, whose own legislative career focused on family farm issues.

Peterson grew up on the family farm, but initially pursued a career in education. He was 10 years into a career as an art teacher, football and gymnastics coach with the Glencoe Schools when he quit his job and walked out the door on April Fool's Day. Peterson said he purchased a $10 bus ticket for a ride to Dawson. Once home, he laid out $1,600 for a pickup truck and stopped at the local cooperative and ordered more fertilizer than the truck was worth. "I drove home and then I was farming,'' he said.

It was 1981. "No rain, no price, and Mother Nature was batting last and swinging for the fence,'' he laughed.

Peterson and his wife, Elly, raised two sons on the family farm north of Madison. During the 1980s he watched as nearly one-half of the state's farmers left their farms due to the financial crisis or age.

He won election to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 1991, championing a "right to be rural" agenda. Among his earliest accomplishments was legislation that banned four-party telephone lines. It was all part of an argument that rural residents deserved equal access to communication, transportation, education and jobs as enjoyed by their urban counterparts.

Peterson's most lasting legacy in the Legislature was his role in promoting the state's renewable fuels programs. Known as the Minnesota Model, Peterson said the state's policy and financial commitments to ethanol and biodiesel have been more than rewarded. He estimates the state invested $450 million in producer payments to help the state's ethanol plants get launched. In return, the state now has a $9 billion return in terms of the biofuels infrastructure that has been built.

With a declining population in farm country, Peterson said rural legislative districts have grown in size and rural legislators smaller in number. He said his approach to legislation has been to work for his constituency, the overall needs of the state, and what his gut instinct told him was right. To get things done, legislators have to consider the overall needs of the state.

"You can't be parochial in your issues because that does not work. It never has,'' he said.

Making the transition from legislator to lobbyist on behalf of the Minnesota Farmers Union was not as difficult as some might imagine. He said the organization is respected for its commonsense advocacy for farmers.

"We don't advocate for things that don't make sense in farm country, and we back it up with good reasons and then we prove those reasons,'' he said.

He has brought the Minnesota Farmers Union's advocacy for family farmers to national and international stages as well. Peterson said he's proud of the organization's role in helping shape federal farm bills and the safety net built in them to support family farms.

He's also proud of his role in bringing the cause of family farms to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization and the Vatican. He's met with Pope Francis and supports the pope's call for the sustainability of family farms in an encyclical.

Peterson has also led the Minnesota Farmers Union onto new turf in Minnesota as well. He's part of the team winning an Emmy in 2014 for excellence in programming for the Farm Fresh Road Trip produced with Twin Cities Public Television.

He's proud too of the Minnesota Farmers Union's role in promoting Country of Origin Labeling, although the World Court has rejected it.

During his presidency the Minnesota Farmers Union has built (and owns) its office home, something it had lacked for years. Peterson said the Minnesota Farmers Union was in good shape when he was elected its president, and feels that he has improved it.

But he also feels the time is right in his life to move on. "I think I have done as much as I can. I think it is time to let other people have a shot at it,'' Peterson said.

He said his health is good, and he wants to devote more time to his other passions. He's an accomplished wildlife artist, licensed auctioneer, and avid angler and outdoorsman. And, he added that there's always fixing and work to do on the home farm place where he and Elly will continue to live.