    DAV Auxiliary gives patriotic quilt

    By Forum News Service on Nov 10, 2016 at 12:29 p.m.

    On Nov. 1 the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 31 and DAV Auxiliary Unit 31 held their annual banquet and silent auction for members and guests. The guest speaker was Stephen Whitehead, Department of Minnesota Adjutant, who talked on where the DAV was now and where the DAV will be in the future. After an excellent meal of turkey (donated by Jenni-O) with all the trimmings, served by the American Legion Club, a silent auction was held along with a drawing for a patriotic quilt made by Auxiliary members Charlotte Olson and Arvonna Heck. The winner was Sheryl Hutchinson, while a consolation prize was awarded to Judy Pawlak. All fund raised by auction and raffle are used to provide Christmas gift packages to veteran in area nursing homes.

