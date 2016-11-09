Jay Schurman took the open spot on the Detroit Lakes City Council, very narrowly winning over Kyle Braaten by 649 votes (or 50.7 percent) to 628 (49 percent)

Lake Park/Audubon

The only contested seat in the city of Lake Park was a two-year city council seat won by John Warling, who won the spot 62 percent to 38 percent over Jason Abbot. The position is only a two year term because it is what is left over from Keith Zachariason’s original four-year city council term, which he left to fulfill the position of mayor after outgoing mayor Aaron Wittnebel stepped down. Zachariason ran unopposed to remain mayor; Kelly Stark and Jon Anderson also ran unopposed for the other two open seats on the council, which are full four year terms. In Audubon, Tony Gordon, previously a city council member, ran for mayor unopposed, while Brian Beto ran unopposed for his city council seat. The other open seat was won by a write-in vote, which was unknown to this newspaper at print time. On the school board, Darrel Pederson, Cory Askin, and Mark Johnson won the three open spots.

Frazee

In Frazee, two open city council seats were won by Mike Sharp and Mark Flemmer over Incumbents Donna Ouart and David Jopp.

On the Frazee School board, three open school board seats will be filled by incumbents - all of which ran unopposed, including Tammie Nunn, Steve Jepson and Thaddeus Helmers.

Waubun

In the Waubun-Ogema-White Earth School District, four candidates ran for three school board seats, with John Zima (27 percent), Terry Dorman (26.5 percent) and Vikki Bevins (24 percent) winning out over Allen Haugo (19 percent).

Karen Ahmann County Commissioner for District 4, ran unopposed.

Ogema

Laure Zima ran unopposed for mayor, LaVerne Hoban was unopposed for city council and Susan Baker ran unopposed for the special election for city council. A special election for City Treasurer was also won in an uncontested race by Mary Vasecka. The only contested race there was for Ogema City Clerk, which Audra HighElk won with a vote of 61 percent to 39 percent over Brad Riggle. A question on the ballot asking Ogema residents if they would change the form of government from a plan that allows voters to select the clerk and treasurer to a procedure in which the council could appoint a clerk/treasurer. That was voted down 82 percent to 18 percent, which means voters will continue to elect those positions.

Callaway

In Callaway, Mayor Gretchen Stalboerger won another term in office, running unopposed, while Dale Boyer and Emily Annette won spots on the city council. They were the only two running.

Wolf Lake

Vernette Gilbertson was running unopposed for Wolf Lake City Council; nobody ran for mayor, so that will need to be determined by the 22 write-in votes, which was still unknown to this newspaper by print time.

Becker County, beyond

John Okeson, Don Skarie and Barry Nelson ran unopposed for Becker County Commissioner

Judges for the 7th District, with Daniel Benson, Michael Fritaz, Sally Ireland Robertson, John Scherer and Douglas Anderson being re-elected.