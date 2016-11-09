Detroit Lakes

After a heated race, the votes are in, and Detroit Lakes has elected three new school board members: Amy Erickson, Jane Foltz and John Steffl.

Erickson came in with just over 18 percent of the votes at 4,165 ballots cast for her. Foltz garnered just over 18 percent as well at 4,132 votes. And Steffl earned just over 14 percent with 3,261 votes.

"I'm very grateful and honored to be given this opportunity, and I can't wait to get to work," Erickson said minutes after the results were in.

Foltz and Steffl echoed her sentiments the following morning upon hearing the results.

"I'd like to thank the voters for their support. I'm very grateful," Foltz said. "Hopefully we can give them (students) the best education for what we can afford...there's going to be a lot of learning ahead."

Steffl also said he was "humbled that the people in the district feel confident" in him as a school board representative.

"Hopefully I can get things moving and make things more transparent," he said.

In the only contested race for a seat on the Detroit Lakes City Council this year, incumbent Ward 3 Alderman Jay Schurman earned another four-year term on the council, receiving 649 votes (50.7 percent) to edge out challenger Kyle Braaten by the slimmest of margins. Braaten received a total of 628 votes (49.1 percent), which means that the race was decided by less than one percentage point.

"It's exciting to be able to continue to serve the community of Detroit Lakes," Schurman said. "Thanks to everyone who showed their support."

Braaten, meanwhile, was gracious in defeat, stating, "It was truly an honor to communicate with so many concerned citizens in Detroit Lakes during this effort. I thank all those who encouraged, mentored, and supported me. Congratulations go to Mr. Schurman, he has my best wishes and encouragement in his continued efforts to improve the city."

Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk was also re-elected to four more years, as were incumbents Bruce Imholte (At-Large), Jamie Marks Erickson (Ward 2) and Ron Zeman (Ward 1) to their seats on the city council, with all four running unopposed. Newcomer Dan Josephson also won in an uncontested bid for his first four-year term as a Ward 3 Alderman. Matt Boeke also ran unopposed, winning a special election for city council member, Ward 3.

Brenk received 3,715 votes, or 97 percent of all ballots cast, while Imholte received 1,578 (98 percent), Zeman 1,039 (99 percent), Erickson !,088 (99 percent), and Josephson 1,419 (99 percent).

Lake Park/Audubon

With five of seven seats on the Lake Park-Audubon School Board up for grabs on Tuesday, only one was won by an incumbent.

Darrel Pederson earned another four-year term on the board, receiving 1.327 votes, or 23 percent of all ballots cast.

"I'm excited for the future of LP-A," Pederson said late Tuesday night. "As I've said before, I'm in it for the kids, and I'll do whatever I have to in order to get them to the next level. I will continue to work as hard as I can for the people of this district."

Pederson will be joined on the board by first-timers Corey Askin (1,264 votes, or 22 percent), Mark Johnson (1,190 votes, or 20 percent), Marvin Vareberg (1,001, or 25 percent) and Skye Bjerke (1,114, or 27 percent). Askin and Johnson will serve four-year terms, while Bjerke and Vareberg will serve for two.

"I'm very excited to see what we can do as a new board," Askin acknowledged. "It's nice to have a change once in awhile."

Brian Bestge and Jayde Carlson, the other two candidates who were vying with Pederson, Askin and Johnson for the three open, 4-year seats, received 772 votes (14 percent) and 1,123 votes (20 percent), respectively.

Incumbent Bryan Anderson, who was seeking a two-year seat in his bid for re-election, trailed both Vareberg and Bjerke with 882 votes (22 percent). Mande North, who was the fourth candidate for the two open, two-year seats, received 977 votes, or 24 percent.

As for the question of whether voters would vote to extend the district's $194 per student operating levy referendum for another seven years, generating roughly $150,000 in annual revenue, the answer was, yes. A total of 1,446 ballots, or 57 percent, were cast in favor of the referendum, while only 6,227, or 43 percent of all voters answered negatively. This means the district will not lose the estimated $150,000 in annual revenue that is generated by the operating levy.

The only contested seat in the city of Lake Park was a two-year city council seat won by John Warling, who won the spot 62 percent to 38 percent over Jason Abbott. The position is only a two year term because it is what is left over from Keith Zachariason's original four-year city council term, which he left to fulfill the position of mayor after outgoing mayor Aaron Wittnebel stepped down. Zachariason ran unopposed to remain mayor; Kelly Stark and Jon Anderson also ran unopposed for the other two open seats on the council, which are full four year terms. In Audubon, Tony Gordon, previously a city council member, ran for mayor unopposed, while Brian Beto ran unopposed for his city council seat. The other open seat was won by a write-in vote, which was unknown to this newspaper at print time.

Frazee

In Frazee, two open city council seats were won by Mike Sharp and Mark Flemmer over Incumbents Donna Ouart and David Jopp.

On the Frazee School board, three open school board seats will be filled by incumbents - all of which ran unopposed, including Tammie Nunn, Steve Jepson and Thaddeus Helmers.

Waubun

In the Waubun-Ogema-White Earth School District, four candidates ran for three school board seats, with John Zima (27 percent), Terry Dorman (26.6 percent) and Allen Haugo (23 percent) winning out over Vikki Bevins (21 percent).

Karen Ahmann County Commissioner for District 4, ran unopposed.

Ogema

Laure Zima ran unopposed for mayor, LaVerne Hoban was unopposed for city council and Susan Baker ran unopposed for the special election for city council. A special election for City Treasurer was also won in an uncontested race by Mary Vasecka. The only contested race there was for Ogema City Clerk, which Audra HighElk won with a vote of 61 percent to 39 percent over Brad Riggle. A question on the ballot asking Ogema residents if they would change the form of government from a plan that allows voters to select the clerk and treasurer to a procedure in which the council could appoint a clerk/treasurer. That was voted down 82 percent to 18 percent, which means voters will continue to elect those positions.

Callaway

In Callaway, Mayor Gretchen Stalboerger won another term in office, running unopposed, while Dale Boyer and Emily Annette won spots on the city council. They were the only two running.

Wolf Lake

Vernette Gilbertson was running unopposed for Wolf Lake City Council; nobody ran for mayor, so that will need to be determined by the 22 write-in votes, which was still unknown to this newspaper by print time.

Becker County, beyond

John Okeson, Don Skarie and Barry Nelson ran unopposed for Becker County Commissioner

Judges for the 7th District, with Daniel Benson, Michael Fritaz, Sally Ireland Robertson, John Scherer and Douglas Anderson being re-elected.