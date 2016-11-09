Marquart defeated Republican challenger Ben Grimsley 54 percent to 46 percent, while Eken beat Republican challenger James Leiman 55 percent to 45 percent.

Utke, a Park Rapids City Council member, beat Skoe 57 percent to 43 percent.

District 4B Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Green of Fosston cruised to an easy victory, as did Republican incumbents with districts that include Otter Tail County — Sen. Bill Ingebrigtson, Rep. Bud Nornes and Rep. Mary Franson, all of whom won with about 65 percent of the vote.

Green defeated DFL challenger Bryan Klabunde, a farmer in Mahnomen County, 61 percent to 39 percent. Green, Leiman and Skoe and Utke didn't immediately respond to requests for comment by this newspaper's print time.

"I'm just really honored to be getting to serve the residents of District 2B another two years," said Marquart. "It certainly was the Trump wave, we saw that across the nation and across the state."

Marquart said leaders now need to focus on breaking the partisan gridlock.

"First, we need a special session to deal with the high cost of healthcare premiums," he said. There is also a popular tax bill waiting to be enacted, he said, a bonding bill, and a transportation bill that is badly needed in the state.

"We need to put the campaigns and election behind us and work together — it's so important on both the federal and state level," Marquart said.

Eken said he is honored to be elected to another term representing District 2.

"It was a wild election night," he said. "Paul (Marquart) and I ran counter to the wave because we put our districts first. That, to a certain extent, shields us from partisan waves — we really think of our districts and vote our districts first."

Eken, who is concerned about the big influx of outside money and negative advertising in campaigns, said Trump's victory will make it less likely that the Supreme Court will strike down the Citizens United case that allows unlimited outside spending.

"Until it's overturned, it's impossible to rein it in," he said. "The Supreme Court says we can't stop it."

Becker County, which makes up a portion of legislative districts 2 and 4, voted heavily Republican, going for Trump over Clinton by a two to one margin.

Statewide, Clinton barely defeated Trump in Minnesota, 46 percent to 45 percent.

Counting only the Becker County votes, Grimsley outdid Marquart 56 percent to 43 percent and Leiman topped Eken 55 percent to 46 percent.

"I'd like to congratulate Paul (Marquart) and thank all the supporters I had and all the volunteers in my campaign,' Grimsley said.

"We did good here—it was nice to have the support on the home front," Grimsley said of the Becker County vote.

Grimsley said supporters can drop off his campaign signs at 115 Willow St. West in Detroit lakes, "Just lean them against the building," he said. Or call him at 218-847-2911 to arrange a pick-up.

Klabunde, who lost to Rep. Steve Green, was philosophical about the loss.

"Things didn't go our way last night, but we learned from it and will move on," he said.

U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson won his district and also was tops in Becker County, 52 percent to 48 percent over Republican Dave Hughes.