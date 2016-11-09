Hudson tops MacDonald for MN Court seat

In complete but unofficial results, Justice Natalie Hudson collected 59 percent of the vote, compared to 41 percent for attorney Michelle L. MacDonald.

Initially, Hudson served the court when she was appointed in 2015 by Gov. Mark Dayton to finish out Justice Alan Page's term. Page retired after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Hudson has been practicing law since 1982, with this marking her first candidacy to the court. She has the backing of the Minnesota Bar Association, which polled its members and found 94 percent her favor.

MacDonald, who has been an attorney since 1986, ran for election to the court in 2014 but lost after garnering 47 percent of the vote. She made headlines in 2013 when she was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest. She was convicted of refusing a breath test and refusing arrest, and appealed the decision, but the conviction was upheld in the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

The nine nonpartisan supreme court justices are elected to six-year terms and paid an annual salary of $138,318.