Everyday Pain Praising; Friday Matters

I hate being in a state of fear, especially the intense, paralyzing and irrational kind known as an anxiety attack. Hey this is Debbie Griffith with Everyday Matters. I haven't had an attack for over 20 years so I was very alarmed when one Friday night my body froze in fear, my heart was beating rapidly and my body was sweating like crazy. I know God is there when an attack happens but my feelings usually tell me otherwise. Because I said; "God help," quietly and nothing happened. Because I have made it an exercise to memorize scripture I remembered Psalm 116:17; "Offer up a sacrifice of thanks and call on Jesus." So even though it seemed weird I began to Praise God. At first I just whispered, but gradually I began praise God louder Him and after about two hours... I was good.