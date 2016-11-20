Starting slowly, with three teams, three schools, and 30 athletes statewide from 2001 to 2008, the sport has now grown to 268 teams at 425 schools with 8,600 athletes, according to the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League.

And Park Rapids High School is no exception. With no shooting range in Park Rapids and Osage only 10 miles east on highway 34, the Osage Sportsman's Club became home to the Park Rapids team, called the Clay Dusters.

"We only had one trap house for 30 kids (when the Park Rapids team was formed last year)," said Kathy Belt, a former board member at the Osage club.

"Now there are 78 kids that want to trap shoot," said Osage Sportsman's Club Board Member Alan Kriz. "It's a huge sport that's growing like gangbusters. I was in Alexandria (for the state competition) and there were 8,000 kids there."

Until the high school kids started to arrive, the Osage Sportsman's Club hadn't changed much since it first opened in the 1950s.

Located a few miles north of Osage off County Road 48, the small club has a 100-yard rifle range (with 25-yard and 50-yard ranges inside) and one trap-shooting house for launching clay pigeons.

With all the high school shooters coming in, more trap houses were needed, so the club added two more trap houses and removed trees to expand the trap-shooting range.

That's when it became embroiled in legal trouble.

Although the club had worked with the Park Rapids-based DNR and Becker Soil and Water prior to clearing the trees, it didn't know a permit was also required from Becker County.

(Despite opposition from people living in the area, the county granted that after-the-fact conditional use permit Tuesday.)

"We thought we could log off our own land," Kriz said. And the club did log off several acres to within 50 feet of Bog Lake, a natural environment lake connected to Straight Lake.

(The club has since planted 400 saplings in the lakeshore area and will let the area near the lake return to natural vegetation).

The club spent over $20,000 on two new trap houses and associated machinery.

"We did it for the kids, and to help the sport grow," Kriz said. "Then this guy starts hitting us with lawsuits."

A gun range neighbor sued the county board, Osage Township and the gun club for issuing a conditional-use permit allowing the Osage Sportsman's Club to expand its shooting range.

The neighbor successfully argued that the county acted in an unreasonable, arbitrary, and capricious manner because it failed to make legally sufficient "findings" as required by the county zoning ordinance.

That same neighbor has now filed suit against the club in district court alleging 25 counts of wrongdoing, from ground pollution to water pollution. The club's attorney is addressing that litigation.

Possible legal action has also been suggested over an Osage Township sale of adjoining land to the club for $1.

The additional land grew the club from 17 acres to 23 acres.

The club would like to use the new property, the site of a former landfill, to move its rifle range, expand it to 250 yards, and protect it (and soundproof it) with tall berms.

It wants to improve its new trap shooting area, which needs dirtwork to prevent flooding, and to create a new handgun training area for members, police officers and others.

It hopes to replace its office and storage area—an aging mobile home --with a new 25-by-30-foot building, and improve its bathroom facilities and parking areas.

"We always wanted to make this a safer place," Kriz said. And the club needs to attract younger members.

"I'm the youngest guy here and I'm 65," he said. "There are only about 10 or 12 of us that who regularly go to meetings."

But the club's construction budget has been eaten up by legal bills, he said.

Kathy Belt and her husband, Allen, have been club members for years. She says the club will have to raise its $35 a year membership fee.

Neighbors are unhappy with the noise and say the shooting range is unsafe and that the county is giving it preferential treatment.

The club has added a gate and fencing to keep non-members out, but there are several gravel pit-type areas nearby where people go to shoot, and club members feel they are unfairly held responsible for the actions of those shooters.

"We get blamed," Kriz said. "We had to call the sheriff ourselves one night because they were shooting in the gravel pit near us and bullets were coming by us," he said.