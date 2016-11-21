'Mental Health First Aid' course offered

First Responders, EMTs and paramedics undergo many hours, weeks, months and years of training to handle the sudden onset of more serious injuries and illnesses.

But what about "mental health first aid" — recognizing the early signs and risk factors for depression, anxiety, addiction and other disorders of the mind?

Well, now there's training for that too — and with the stress and strain of the holiday rush just around the corner, the timing for this particular event feels a bit like serendipity.

On Monday, Nov. 29, Becker County Energize, Wellness in the Woods and Essentia Health-St. Mary's are teaming up to offer a full-day training course on "Adult Mental Health First Aid" at the EHSM Clinic in Detroit Lakes, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided as part of the course, which will be offered on a first-come, first serve basis. Call 218-296-2067 or email mnwellnessinthewoods@gmail.com for more information.

This eight-hour course, which is free and open to the public, will teach participants how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.

"It's a national program," says Karen Crabtree, manager of Community Health & Social Services at Essentia Health-St. Mary's. "It uses language that everyone can understand."

Participants will receive a certificate of completion, and those who need them can also receive eight hours of continuing education credits.

"We hosted two of these events this past summer, but that was for professionals in the community — nurses, therapists, school teachers and the like," said Crabtree.

So why open up an event like this to the general public?

"One in every four people experiences depression, and suicide happens about once every 12 minutes," says Crabtree. "This is to help people to better understand and respond (to a developing mental health problem or crisis)."

Studies have shown that this program reduces the social distance created by negative attitudes and perceptions of individuals with mental illness.

Because mental health problems like depression and anxiety have become more prevalent in today's society, Crabtree said, "We expect this class will fill up fast, so we'll probably end up having a second one as well."

Crabtree, who is a member of the Becker County Energize committee, said that this course fits right in with one of the group's main goals, "to improve education and reduce the stigma of mental illness."