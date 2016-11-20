The BCA received a report early Wednesday that someone in an online chat room said he was considering a violent act against a northern Minnesota school. No other information was available, including what school could be threatened, so the BCA notified law enforcement agencies in the area.

Some law enforcement agencies notified various schools, which decided whether to take action for their own buildings. Some schools did nothing out of the ordinary, some maintained a higher security status and some had police officers on campus.

Around 1 p.m., Nov. 16, the Detroit Lakes and Frazee school districts locked their doors, going into a code yellow, continuing classes as normal but denying entrance to anyone without granted clearance.

Extra patrol officers were also at the schools, according to Police Chief Steven Todd, who says he spoke with numerous city offices, including Sheriff Todd Glander, to make sure everyone was aware and vigilant.

"Officer Vickmark (the school police officer stationed at the high school) did an excellent job," Todd said.

Holy Rosary Catholic School followed suit, going into a code yellow. The Park Rapids School District did not, but they had extra police present at the schools that day.

Lake Park-Audubon and Waubun-Ogema-White Earth schools also did not issue a code yellow, since all of the districts' building entrances are normally secured, as per protocol.

After a few tense hours, school was let out as usual, and shaken parents waited outside the schools to pick up their children.

"Every day I drop my son off I think about this potentially happening, so when it gets closer to reality, it's scary," Mona Boehne said, while waiting to pick up her son, a seventh grader at the Detroit Lakes Middle School.

"I just want to get my son and go home," Boehne said, adding that she hopes everyone, teachers and students, stay safe.

Parents were grateful for the quick action of the district and local police officers.

"I think the school did an efficient job making the parents aware," said Belinda Reep, the mother of a sixth grader at the Detroit Lakes Middle School. "However, I don't believe we need to allow our feelings to get out of control."

Superintendent Doug Froke said the code yellow was a direct response to the ambiguity of the threat and to "make sure our students and staff were aware" of the situation while they continued to wait for more information from the BCA.

"Please know the safety of our students and staff are important to us. The district will continue to work with law enforcement agencies in the area as we learn more about this situation," Froke wrote in a mass alert sent out when the schools went into code yellow.

As of Thursday the schools were "back to normal," Froke said.

"Today (Thursday) I met with the superintendent, Doug Froke," Glander said, adding that the two discussed school security. "There are some things we could finetune, but overall we are secure," he said.

By the following day the BCA had traced an IP address to a Hoyt Lakes home and identified a juvenile who admitted to posting the threatening message.

The boy is not in custody, as the Bureau has determined he had no access to weapons. He and one of his parents are both cooperating with law enforcement.

The bureau is currently working with the St. Louis County attorney's office about potential charges.

Schools that took action after the threat was made are located from extreme eastern to extreme western, northern Minnesota.

No issues were reported Wednesday, and the BCA says there is no longer a threat to schools. (Forum News Service contributed to this story.)