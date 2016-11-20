Merry Christmas Card Event

WIN PRIZES FOR SHOPPING LOCALLY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Over $8,000 in prizes

Pick up Christmas Cards at the participating businesses starting November 19 through December 18.

Each card has $100 worth of spaces to be stamped.

As soon as they are filled, they can be turned in to any participating store or Detroit Lakes Newspapers.

Winners will be announced in the

Wednesday Tribune on Nov 30, Dec 7, 14 and 21

Our local banks have generously donated to this community event.

On their behalf we will add $5,000 in prizes to the Merry Christmas Card Promotion!

Please thank these local banks for their generous contribution.

2016 PARTICIPATING MERCHANTS

Becker Pet & Garden Beug’s Ace Hardware

Boys & Girls Club Thrift Store • Brew Ales and Eats

Chaney’s 2 • Cenex Community Co-op

Country Kitchen • Curley’s On Cotton Lake

D&D Appliance Inc. • Dairy Queen

The Center of Detroit Lakes

Hometown Crafts & Fabrics

La Barista • Lakes Liquor • Lakes Sport Shop

Midwest Workwear • Main Street Restaurant

Nereson Automotive Service Department

Norby’s • Price’s Fine Jewelry

Red Willow • Seaberg Power Sports

Seven Sisters Spirits • Thrifty White Drug

VERIZON - Cellular Communications