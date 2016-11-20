Search
    Merry Christmas Card Event

    By Sara Leitheiser on Nov 20, 2016 at 2:37 p.m.

    2016 Merry Christmas Card Event

    WIN PRIZES FOR SHOPPING LOCALLY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

    Over $8,000 in prizes

    Pick up Christmas Cards at the participating businesses starting November 19 through December 18.

    Each card has $100 worth of spaces to be stamped.

    As soon as they are filled, they can be turned in to any participating store or Detroit Lakes Newspapers.

    Winners will be announced in the

    Wednesday Tribune on Nov 30, Dec 7, 14 and 21

    Our local banks have generously donated to this community event.

    On their behalf we will add $5,000 in prizes to the Merry Christmas Card Promotion!

    Please thank these local banks for their generous contribution.

    Christmas Card Event Banks

    2016 PARTICIPATING MERCHANTS

    Becker Pet & Garden Beug’s Ace Hardware

    Boys & Girls Club Thrift Store • Brew Ales and Eats

    Chaney’s 2 • Cenex Community Co-op

    Country Kitchen • Curley’s On Cotton Lake

    D&D Appliance Inc. • Dairy Queen

    The Center of Detroit Lakes

    Hometown Crafts & Fabrics

    La Barista • Lakes Liquor • Lakes Sport Shop

    Midwest Workwear • Main Street Restaurant

    Nereson Automotive Service Department

    Norby’s • Price’s Fine Jewelry

    Red Willow • Seaberg Power Sports

    Seven Sisters Spirits • Thrifty White Drug

    VERIZON - Cellular Communications

