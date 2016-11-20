Merry Christmas Card Event
WIN PRIZES FOR SHOPPING LOCALLY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
Over $8,000 in prizes
Pick up Christmas Cards at the participating businesses starting November 19 through December 18.
Each card has $100 worth of spaces to be stamped.
As soon as they are filled, they can be turned in to any participating store or Detroit Lakes Newspapers.
Winners will be announced in the
Wednesday Tribune on Nov 30, Dec 7, 14 and 21
Our local banks have generously donated to this community event.
On their behalf we will add $5,000 in prizes to the Merry Christmas Card Promotion!
Please thank these local banks for their generous contribution.
2016 PARTICIPATING MERCHANTS
Becker Pet & Garden Beug’s Ace Hardware
Boys & Girls Club Thrift Store • Brew Ales and Eats
Chaney’s 2 • Cenex Community Co-op
Country Kitchen • Curley’s On Cotton Lake
D&D Appliance Inc. • Dairy Queen
The Center of Detroit Lakes
Hometown Crafts & Fabrics
La Barista • Lakes Liquor • Lakes Sport Shop
Midwest Workwear • Main Street Restaurant
Nereson Automotive Service Department
Norby’s • Price’s Fine Jewelry
Red Willow • Seaberg Power Sports
Seven Sisters Spirits • Thrifty White Drug
VERIZON - Cellular Communications