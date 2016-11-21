The incident began around 6 p.m. Sunday evening, when protesters removed a truck that had been on the bridge since Oct. 27, when protesters set two trucks on fire.

An estimated 400 protesters were on the bridge and attempting to go north on North Dakota Highway 1806, but law officers formed a line north of the bridge to prevent protesters movement. As of 8:30 p.m. protesters were attempting to start multiple fires and Mandan Rural and Bismarck fire departments were on the scene.

Officers on the scene were describing protesters' actions as "very aggressive" as they noted that they also used an "organized tactical movement and attempted to flank and attack law officers" from the side on the west of the bridge.

Law officers said they used "less-than-lethal" means including launching tear gas.

Dallas Goldtooth, an organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network, posted on Facebook Sunday night that protesters were "done with the military-style barricades."

Goldtooth wrote that the protesters wanted to clear vehicles from the highway to "open up the road so in the daylight the world can see the face of militarized law enforcement and state oppression."

Goldtooth reported that police sprayed protesters with a water cannon and concussion grenades, in addition to the tear gas, to repel the protesters. It was 26 degrees in Cannon Ball at 9 p.m.

Authorities have said the bridge is closed due to concerns about the structural integrity since the vehicle fires in October.

As of 8:30 p.m. one arrest had been made.

The Bismarck Tribune contributed to this report