"We are amazed each year by Minnesotans' generous support of our nonprofits and schools," said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. "Give to the Max Day shows us what can happen when we come together and collectively support our communities, and we know that generosity shines all year as people donate money and give their volunteer time to their favorite causes."

Organizations from small to large benefitted from the support of donors who were celebrating Minnesota's giving holiday:

"Every year, Give to the Max Day is such a bright spot that our supporters and community get so excited for," said John Humleker, Executive Director of Shir Tikvah Congregation. "It plays an important role in our annual fundraising strategy every year, and our supporters have so much fun."

In all, more than 75 organizations won at least $1,000 in Give to the Max Day prizes thanks in part to the generous support of the Bush Foundation. Top winners included $10,000 Super-Sized Golden Tickets for Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Elementary School and The Dakota Foundation for Jazz Education. Additionally, $10,000 went to the organizations on top of four Leaderboards, including Second Harvest Heartland, Nathan Hale PTA, Church of St. Joseph — Red Wing, and Augsburg College.

The annual giving day wasn't without its challenges, as a technical issue caused GiveMN.org to switch to a scaled-back website for part of the day. In order to ensure donations would continue to be processed during this time, this backup site was designed to restrict usage of certain tools and features for donors and nonprofits.

As the reconciliation process moves forward, GiveMN has committed to a transparent discussion of the technical findings and implications as more information becomes available from GiveMN's technology partner, Kimbia. Additionally, GiveMN will work with all organizations to cover any processing fees associated with donations made on the backup site.

"We operate from a 'hope for the best, but plan for the worst' mindset leading up to Give to the Max Day, and are grateful that the contingency plan we had in place ensured we never lost the ability for generous supporters to securely donate and support their favorite causes," said Blumberg.

After all GiveMN.org features came back online in the afternoon, Minnesota Community Foundation generously added $50,000 in prizes to honor nonprofits' hard work and the generosity of donors well into the evening. These additional prizes played a crucial role in helping to inspire giving up through the last seconds of the day.

"Despite some bumps along the way, we had an incredible day, and are humbled by the generosity of thousands of donors who supported us and so many other great causes across Minnesota," said Rob Zeaske, Second Harvest Heartland CEO. "The spirit of friendly competition among so many local nonprofits reaching for the top of the leaderboard is what makes Give to the Max Day so impactful for our community and we always have fun being part of that. We were grateful that our generous donors supported us and our cause in such great numbers."

Give to the Max Day was made possible in part thanks to generous sponsors and outreach partners, including Minnesota Community Foundation, Bush Foundation, HealthPartners, Clockwork, Events by Lady K, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, AARP Minnesota, ClearChannel Outdoor, Minnesota Broadcasters Association, Minnesota Wild, MinnPost, Olson Engage, and Pollen.