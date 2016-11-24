Editorial:We have all year to shop, why ruin Thanksgiving?

Our world has become fast and impersonal enough, hasn't it? It's a rat race out there - parents are scrambling to get their kids to every extracurricular on the planet, jobs are demanding, we're supposed to be squeezing in some time to exercise, there are a thousand community events to get to...the list goes on and on while we complain about there "not being enough hours in the day". So, finally when there is a day that we could once depend on to let us slow way down and just spend time in the kitchen, around the table, wrestling around with our loved ones and enjoying each other, what do we do? We throw away a good chunk of it for a few extra hours of shopping.

And that guy or girl at the cash register checking us out at 10 p.m. Thursday...they have a family they're not with. You won't know their story, either, but it's almost certain they didn't have a choice - they had to be there or they'd have lost their job. It doesn't matter if the number of Thanksgivings they have to be with their families is ticking away, either, and that they maybe would have had a really good reason for wanting to be home that day. Maybe the decision they had to make to keep their job was more heartbreaking than you'd think.

These are precious moments we're losing out on, and for what? A few extra hours of shopping. Retail shops bear much of the blame as they practically force people out because they won't offer that same Thursday night deal the next day, so if somebody really wants it, they have to show up. The rest of us bear the rest of the blame, though. If we didn't show up Thursday, those stores would stop opening up on the holiday and would instead move those same hot deals back to Friday. Those deals are trumping our desire to slow down, to take it all in and to realize that the real "good stuff" is at home. There will be more sales, but we can't get this Thanksgiving back with our loved ones - nobody can.

There are several local, hometown stores that are staying strong and choosing to remain closed on Thanksgiving so that family can be put first - reward them. Show them Friday when they open up that they did the right thing and that they should not wonder what to do next year.