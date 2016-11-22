Moore was last seen leaving work at the Country Kitchen on Nov. 13, wearing black leggings, a black Country Kitchen tee-shirt, a pink Aeropostale zip-up hooded sweater and black tennis shoes, according to the post.

"She may be traveling in a white 2003 Ford Focus (plate number 422 TZJ," the post read, adding that the car belongs to Moore's mother.

"Trinity has naturally blonde, curly hair, but it was recently dyed red, and she habitually straightens her hair," the post stated. "She is five-feet fall and weighs 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and needs to wear glasses to see."

According to her facebook page, Trinity has attended school in Lake Park-Audubon. Missing Children, working in conjunction with the Becker County Sheriff's Office, is asking if anyone has information on Moore to please call 911 or one of the agencies listed below.

--Missing Children Minnesota at 888-RUNYELL

--Becker County Sheriff's Office at (218) 847-2661

--National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THELOST

The reference case number for Trinity Ann Moore is 1282038