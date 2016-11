The BTD Charitable Council donated to the SMARThoughts program for school children. The SMARThoughts books and resources are designed to inspire childhood success at the greatest stages of brain development. From left to right: Amanda Eidenschink, Vicki Lahlum, Alyssa Cariveau, Joe Bergquist, Richard Corbett, Trent Mursu, and James Vogt. Mattie Hjelseth/Tribune