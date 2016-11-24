Frazee officials to dig into liquor store 'losses'

Last year, the municipal on- and off-sale reported an $8,888 loss, and in 2014, it reported a $24,877 loss.

"We've been trying to figure out what's going on — we don't know for sure," said Mayor Hank Ludtke.

But City Administrator Denise Anderson believes the loss may just be on paper — the result of changing technology and accounting systems.

"Two years ago the liquor store lost money and last year it lost money, but before that it was making $20,000 to the high $40,000s a year," she said. "It just bugged me and bugged me and bugged me — what happened in 2014 that would have caused a big change?"

For one thing, that's when a new point-of-sale program was implemented, a computerized network operated by a main computer and linked to several checkout terminals.

"I believe it's an issue of tracking inventory out of the liquor store into the (adjoining, city-owned) Event Center," she said.

When the city later switched accounting systems, opting to go with the state system, it also became a compatibility issue.

"One system isn't talking to the other, essentially," she said. "We need them talking to each other."

The new accounting system "doesn't show the stuff our old spreadsheets did with Peachtree," Ludtke said. "The new system doesn't track what the money is actually spent on."

There is clearly a tracking problem with the program, he said.

"Our liquor store manager spent $20,000 on beer before the price went up," Ludtke said, pointing to inventory tracking issues. "The previous month showed a $20,000 loss and the next month showed a $4,000 profit."

Anderson said the city plans to provide a point-of-sale trainer and make sure everybody who uses the system is well versed in it.

The city will also produce a step-by-step manual showing how to use the system, she said.

"It's definitely my goal," to have it done as quickly as possible, she said.

"We have spent no (general fund) taxpayer money on any of this," Ludtke said. "The liquor store (fund) is still $100,000 to the good and the Event Center (fund) is still $40,000 to the good."

Frazee was among the 29 Minnesota cities required to hold a public hearing on the future of their liquor stores.

State law requires a hearing if the liquor operation shows a net loss in at least two of the past three years.