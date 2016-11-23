Seven area lawyers honored for 25 years with Judicare

The awards ceremony was presided over by LSNM's Executive Director Anne Hoefgen and Board President Lawrence McDowell.

Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Natalie Hudson was the keynote speaker and thanked the attorneys.

In Minnesota, there is one private attorney for every 369 people living above the civil legal aid income threshold, but only one legal aid attorney for every 3,682 clients who are eligible for legal aid.

"Without the work of our private bar partners, we could not provide access to justice to the most vulnerable in our communities in areas of critical legal needs," said Hoefgen.

"But each of these attorneys has, for at least a quarter century, provided free legal assistance to the poor citizens of northwest Minnesota. They have provided a voice to those that are often voiceless."

So what is the Judicare program?

Staff attorney legal aid programs in Minnesota are so swamped and underfunded that they must turn away two of every three eligible clients, according to a story by Lindsay Davis in Bench & Bar of Minnesota, the official publication of the Minnesota State Bar Association.

Too many low-income Minnesotans lack access to attorneys when they have to go to court on civil matters like divorce, domestic abuse, eviction proceedings, and being cut off from government benefits.

They have to fend for themselves during complicated filing, service, discovery, hearing, and trial processes.

Judicare is designed to help serve rural people with difficult cases.

It allows civil legal aid programs to provide modest compensation to private attorneys to handle cases that would otherwise be very difficult to place on purely pro bono terms, either because of the type of legal problem or because there is not a legal aid office located near the client.

The word "Judicare" derives from "Medicare" because the original concept involved the government paying private attorneys to provide legal services to indigent individuals on a fee-for-service basis, much as the Medicare program pays private doctors.

Judicare has turned out to be one of the best ways to fill the justice gap in rural Minnesota, where lawyers and courthouse resources can be few and far between.

"For our service area, by far the most important thing about Judicare is access to justice at a reasonable cost," Hoefgen said. "Our clients live across a service area that is over 23, 0000 square miles. Many of our clients live over a hundred miles from any of our three staffed offices, and without the Judicare attorneys providing services locally (especially during the winter) they would not have access to legal advice and counsel."

Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota was originally established as a Judicare program in 1976.

Although staff was added a short time later, and now does two-thirds of the case work, the private attorney and public lawyer partnership at LSNM is still going strong.

In 1977 there were 57 private attorneys on the Judicare panel; as of last year that number had grown to 210 private attorneys, and more than 40 have been with the program for more than 20 years.