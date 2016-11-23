Insurance rates spur talk of special session

Gov. Mark Dayton said on Monday, Nov. 21, that he plans on Tuesday to unveil a new proposal about how to deal with policy costs. He earlier suggested an instant rebate to people buying individual policies who do not qualify for federal subsidies. About 5 percent of Minnesotans buy individual policies.

Dayton said he will make his announcement with Commissioner Myron Frans of Minnesota Management and Budget and some legislators.

In the meantime, telephone wait times at the MNsure state-run insurance sales agency dropped "to two seconds" over the weekend, the governor said.

When 2017 enrollment began on Nov. 1, some people could not get through on the phone because of what Dayton called "robocalls" that he said were attacking the system. He said he has not been updated on a state investigation into who instigated the automated calls that he said were designed to crash the MNsure telephone system.

On Monday, MNsure announced 28,475 people had enrolled in policies since Nov. 1, and there were 621,892 visits to MNsure.org.