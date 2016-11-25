Santa's Grand Parade of Lights is Monday

Brightly lit floats, including elves, reindeer, gingerbread houses, yeti and yes, even old Kris Kringle himself, will line up on Lake Avenue and in the parking lots of Holy Rosary and Zion Lutheran churches, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Detroit Lakes Police Department will lead off the parade at 5:30 p.m., proceeding north on Lake Avenue to Frazee Street, then east on Frazee to Washington Avenue, where it will continue north to Front Street and then west to the Washington Square Mall parking lot, where the floats will disembark.

The Shrine Color Guard, Leighton Broadcasting, Bremer Bank, Eagles Club, Jonny's, Lakeshirts, Holiday Inn, Shooting Star Casino, Essentia Health St. Mary's, Detroit Lakes Public Utilities, Jaycees, ULTRA Snowmobile Club, Arvig. Trail's End Snow Removal and many other late entrants are set to take part this year, according to Detroit Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Carrie Johnston.

"We always get a lot of last-minute entries," she said.

Parade co-chair Natalie Bly said that even last-minute participants are asked to call the Chamber as soon as possible so their entries can be added to the list for the parade announcers.

In addition to the parade itself, there will be a pre-party taking place downtown, at the intersection of Holmes Street and Washington Avenue, starting at 5 p.m.

"There will be fire pits, trivia, Christmas music, hot chocolate, even a s'mores station!" Bly said, noting that Holmes Street will be blocked off to motorized traffic during the pre-party.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., the American Cancer Society will be hosting a tree lighting ceremony on the front lawn of the Detroit Lakes Public Library (1000 Washington Ave.), and following the parade, there will be Photos and Wishes with Santa at the Washington Square Mall from 6 to 8 p.m.

Of course, the main attraction is still the parade, which is set to push off at 5:30 p.m., and will take approximately half an hour to complete, Bly said.

"It's just nice, laid back, hometown fun, with some candy for the kids, and Santa too!" Johnston added.

The evening marks the official kickoff of the Christmas shopping season in Detroit Lakes, Bly said, and will be held as scheduled unless the weather makes it dangerous for participants.

For more information, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 218-847-9202 or send an email to dlchamber@visitdetroitlakes.com.