Legislative town hall set for Dec. 5 at Ecumen Detroit Lakes

These are just a few of the questions that may be on constituents' minds when Sen. Kent Eken (D-Twin Valley), Rep. Paul Marquart (D-Dilworth) and Rep. Steve Green (R-Fosston) come to Detroit Lakes on Monday, Dec. 5 for a Legislative Town Hall hosted by the Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters, Becker County Coalition of Lake Associations, Ecumen Detroit Lakes, Lake Agassiz Regional Library, Lakes Crisis & Resource Center, Detroit Lakes Public Schools and Congregational United Church of Christ.

"This is not a candidate forum," says Terry Kalil, who is president of the Minnesota League of Women Voters and served as voter services chair for the Detroit Lakes LWV chapter during the 2016 election season.

"This is just people talking to the people they elected," she added. "It's very informal. The audience can stand up and ask any question they want, and we expect to hear answers from the legislators.

"They all made a lot of promises during the campaign, so what are they going to work on when they get to St. Paul? What are their top priorities, and what should their top priorities be based on what the voters want?"

Each of the League's three invited guests (Senator-elect Paul Utke was invited, but unable to attend due to a prior commitment to attend a training event for new legislators in St. Paul) will be given an opportunity to answer that question, as well as the pressing issue of what they intend to do about the rising cost of health care premiums under the state's MnSURE program.

"That's a question that's on everyone's list, so we'll ask it before we open the mics up to the audience," Kalil said.

The Dec. 5 event, which is free and open to the public, will begin with a 6:30 p.m. reception in the Forest Conference Center at Ecumen DL, located at 1415 Madison Ave. in Detroit Lakes. The town hall, which will be moderated by Deanna Sinclair, gets underway at 7 p.m.

For more information, please email the Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters at detroitlakeslwv@gmail.com.