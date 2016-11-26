A long way from home

She distinctly remembers a few of her teachers talking a lot about traveling to places like Ireland and India, then bringing in photos and stories to share with their students.

Andrist also attended the Concordia Language Village camps in the summers, solidifying her desire to travel the world.

"That was honestly where a switch went off," Andrist said, adding that she had also been developing a desire to go into health care, and she wanted to find a way to "marry" the two. "I never could dismiss either one of them (travel and health)," Andrist said.

After serving in the Peace Corps as a health care volunteer in Guatemala, Andrist landed an internship with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), where she now works as a health scientist.

As a health scientist, Andrist works on global health issues like HIV and AIDS, but then, when there are outbreaks like the 2014 Ebola outbreak or the more recent Zika Virus outbreak, Andrist gets deployed — usually out of the country — to help.

"I travel probably about 40 percent of my life (for work)... I did a one-month rotation in Puerto Rico," Andrist said of her recent deployment to help combat the Zika Virus. "We usually deploy to keep staff rotating through."

During her work on the Zika Virus, Andrist collected data on the effects the virus has on pregnant women and the birth defects it causes.

Big outbreaks, like that of the Zika Virus and Ebola, are usually agency-wide at the CDC, meaning everyone working there has the opportunity to go. Otherwise, Andrist said, sometimes she hears of deployments through word-of-mouth. Or she's asked to work on something if it's in her field: immunization.

During the deployments, "We're there to support them (the country who called them in to help). Usually, it's a solicitation for some sort of support," Andrist said.

So far, Andrist has been to Botswana, Vietnam, Guatemala, Thailand, Tanzania, Nigeria, Namibia, Uganda, Malawi and Ethiopia — and she doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. In fact, she is currently working on a project in Nigeria, improving immunizations on children under the age of five — work she says helps in many different ways.

"Globally, we can take lessons learned from each of our studies and apply it somewhere else," Andrist said.

Not only does she take away the knowledge she gains working on outbreaks and in different health care situations, Andrist takes away an expanded worldview.

"There's that cultural exchange... it's significant," she said. "I take a piece of culture away from each of these places."

Andrist said she loves her job — and it all evolved from experiences she had in Detroit Lakes.

"I go to work every day loving my job because I understand the impact we can have as health professionals," Andrist said. "It's an internal motivation."

But it's not just Andrist that feels that way.

"What people often don't see is the passion of the people who work here," Andrist said, adding that no one at the CDC thinks twice about deploying to help or working 16-hour days.

"Every outbreak response I've been to... people are very passionate about it."

Andrist has been with the CDC for eight years now, traveling, working on outbreaks, but she says she still considers herself a part of the Detroit Lakes area, although she moved to the Twin Cities during her sophomore year of high school.

"I sort of consider myself a graduate (of Detroit Lakes High School)," Andrist said, adding that she's still in contact with a lot of people from the area, and she actually attended a high school reunion a few years ago. "I definitely am in close contact with people."