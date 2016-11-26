Crime and accidents

At 12:12 p.m. a caller reported items had been taken from a motor vehicle while it was parked at the Detroit Lakes Public Library.

At 1:39 p.m. a caller reported a stolen laptop from the 200 block of Main Street.

At 1:57 p.m. a caller on the 200 block of Barbara Avenue reported bags of meds stolen.

At 4:18 p.m. a caller reported a laptop had been stolen from a backpack at the public library.

Thursday, Nov. 10

At 6:51 a.m. a caller reported a rear, passenger car window had been broken and the vehicle's mirror was damaged while parked on Town Avenue in Lake Park.

At 1:16 p.m. the Lake Park Fire Department responded to a grass fire on 270th Avenue, just off County Road 7. The fire department was on scene for about 35 minutes.

At 11:23 p.m. a door was busted in and items were taken from a residence on the 700 block of Sixth Street in Audubon.

At 11:37 p.m. Carsonville Fire and Rescue responded to a grass fire on Highway 39, on the east side of Shell Lake.

Friday, Nov. 11

At 10:59 a.m. a theft was reported a the Detroit Lakes Middle School.

At 12:06 p.m. a caller reported two kids were riding motorcycles on trails near 590th Avenue and 260th Street. The caller reported the kids were not wearing orange, and they were disturbing the hunting.

At 1:04 p.m. a caller reported someone had stolen change from laundry machines on the 500 block of Riverwood Drive in Detroit Lakes.

At 1:05 p.m. a caller reported someone had stolen change from laundry machines on the 1100 block of Riverview Road in Detroit Lakes.

At 2:08 p.m. a tool box was reported stolen from the 30000 block of 137th Street in Frazee.

At 8:23 p.m. a caller reported five or six high school-aged males who were reportedly throwing rocks at vehicles parked behind Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes.

Saturday, Nov. 12

At 1:14 p.m. a caller reported a motor vehicle had been stolen from the 27000 block of Killian Road.

At 4:17 p.m. Carsonville Fire and Rescue responded to a brush fire in the New Projects in Ponsford. The fire department was on the scene for about 20 minutes.

Sunday, Nov. 13

At 7:42 a.m. a caller reported a fire on the 1500 block of East Shore Drive, stating there was a small amount of smoke but no flames. It was later discovered that an electrical component on a radio had melted, causing the smoke.

At 8:16 a.m. a caller reported a theft, stating a male had stolen $80 from him.

At 10:39 a.m. two tires were slashed on the 26000 block of Lindstrom Road in Detroit Lakes.

At 3:28 p.m. a caller reported someone who was burning garbage on the 20000 block of Highway 21.

At 5:52 p.m. a computer was reported stolen on the 14000 block of 260th Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

Monday, Nov. 14

At 9:37 a.m. a men's bike was stolen from a garage on the 200 block of West Frazee Street in Detroit Lakes.

At 11:05 a.m. a truck was broken into on the 1200 block of Randolph Road in Detroit Lakes.

At 11:58 a.m. two 1993 Yamaha Phazer snowmobiles and a snowmobile trailer were stolen from the 20000 block of Highway 22 in Detroit Lakes.

At 4:05 p.m. a caller reported a burglary, which occurred near Straight Lake, where a camper was broken into and passports, a bank book and $600 in cash were stolen.

At 4:34 p.m. a purse was reported stolen from the Northside Bar.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

At 6:16 a.m. a theft was reported on the 700 block of Randolph Road in Detroit Lakes, where a pickup tailgate was left open and a red gym bag was taken.

At 7:02 a.m. a vehicle window was broken on the 700 block of Randolph Road in Detroit Lakes.

At 8:40 a.m. a caller reported a burglary at Bleacher's Bar, where a door had been pried open, and cash, miscellaneous items and bottles of liquor were reported stolen.

At 9:02 a.m. a caller reported an attempted break in on the 700 block of Randolph Road.

At 12:40 p.m. two mountain bikes were taken from a yard on the 300 block of Main Street in Detroit Lakes.

At 3:22 p.m. a theft was reported on the 100 block of Main Street in Frazee.

At 5:28 p.m. a theft was reported on the 16000 block of Highland Drive.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

At 3:47 p.m. a caller reported the rear license plate on a vehicle had been removed and replaced with a different license plate, while it was parked on the 600 block of Main Street.

At 3:38 p.m. a flatbed trailer, steel fencing and siding were stolen from a location on Anderson Road.

Thursday, Nov. 17

At 1:59 p.m. a caller reported a Mazda missing from the Walmart parking lot. The driver had apparently left a sleeping passenger in the vehicle while running inside the store. The driver suspects the passenger woke up and drove off with the vehicle.

At 5:34 p.m. a caller reported a vehicle behind a shop in the 24000 block of Highway 6 had been stolen in the last two days.

At 9:04 p.m. a caller reported someone had attempted to break into and steal coins from a washer and dryer on the 1200 block of Madison Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

Friday, Nov. 18

At 12:05 p.m. a caller reported an attempted burglary on the 13000 block of Memory Lane. Nothing was reported stolen.

At 5:21 p.m. a mailbox was damaged by a snowplow on the 58000 block of 130th Street.

At 5:27 p.m. a caller reported a missing 3-year old cow on the 30000 block of 170th Street in Detroit Lakes.

At 10:22 p.m. the Detroit Lakes Fire Department responded to a caller reporting an apartment on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue was filled with smoke. There was no fire, but a resident had put chicken in the oven and fallen asleep, causing the apartment to fill with smoke.

Saturday, Nov. 19

At 6:17 a.m. The Carsonville Fire and Rescue and Wolf Lake Fire Department responded to a fire on East Highway 87, where a fire had spread to a house's siding.

At 8:20 p.m. the Otter Tail Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 50000 block of Wymer Lake Loop. The Detroit Lakes and Frazee Fire Departments assisted.

At 11:16 p.m. keys were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 800 block of Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes.

Sunday, Nov. 20

At 10:06 p.m. a stolen car was found burning on Church Road, just north of Highway 34. The car had been taken from the 41000 block of Highway 56 in Frazee.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

At 8:19 a.m. a caller reported a burglary on the 2000 block of Second Street in Lake Park, where $30 was stolen.