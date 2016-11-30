Woman sentenced for violating restraining order

An identical charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Aug. 13 police, responding to a theft complaint, found her at a protected person's house.

She has prior convictions for domestic assault or violating a restraining order in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

On Nov. 8, she was sentenced by District Judge Jay Carlson to 15 months in prison, stayed five years.

She was ordered to serve 73 days in jail, with credit for 73 days served.

She was fined $1,000 plus $160 in court fees and ordered to get a mental health assessment and complete in-patient chemical dependency treatment.

She was placed on supervised probation for five years.