Waubun woman charged with DWI, fleeing police in minivan

According to court records, at 5 p.m. Nov. 23, tribal police responded to a report that Meyer and another person were trying to break into a residence in rural Becker County.

As officers were on their way there, dispatch informed them the suspect had left in a gold-colored van and was eastbound on Highway 113.

An officer checking a trail between Elbow Lake Store and Elbow Lake Village saw headlights coming towards his squad car.

He turned on his emergency lights, and the Ford Windstar van kept coming at him and struck his squad car on the passenger side, then drove on towards Highway 113.

Another officer located the van, which had no rear license plate, and followed at speeds up to 70 mph.

The van driver, allegedly Meyer, swerved and drove at various speeds, until stopping abruptly on Highway 113, about 100 yards from the Mahnomen County line.

When Meyer was arrested, her frightened young son was found to be in the back seat. Her blood alcohol level allegedly tested at .25 percent, more than three times the legal limit. She has three prior DWIs.

She appeared in court Nov. 28 before District Judge Mike Fritz, who set cash bail at $1,500 or bond at $15,000, with standard conditions of release, or $30,000 bail or bond without conditions.