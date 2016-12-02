Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, several officers from the Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Police Department responded to a call from the Becker County Human Services front desk, which stated an agitated male wielding a knife was in their lobby.

Prior to officers' arrival, dispatch informed responders of the man's identity and that he was seated in the lobby sharpening a knife.

When officers arrived, the man, who was later identified as Donald Merrill, 45, of Frazee, was arrested and booked into the Becker County Jail.

There were no direct threats made involving the knife and no charges relating to that.