Man wielding knife is arrested in lobby of Becker County Human Services
The knife-wielding man arrested in the lobby of Becker County Human Services earlier this week has been charged with fifth-degree controlled substance after authorities say they found Fentanyl on him.
Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, several officers from the Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Police Department responded to a call from the Becker County Human Services front desk, which stated an agitated male wielding a knife was in their lobby.
Prior to officers' arrival, dispatch informed responders of the man's identity and that he was seated in the lobby sharpening a knife.
When officers arrived, the man, who was later identified as Donald Merrill, 45, of Frazee, was arrested and booked into the Becker County Jail.
There were no direct threats made involving the knife and no charges relating to that.