    Dakota Access 'fully committed' to completing pipeline using current route

    By Amy Dalrymple Today at 10:17 a.m.
    A man stands near Highway 1806 just outside of the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, N.D., on Dec. 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson1 / 3
    Fireworks explode above tipis inside of the Oceti Sakowin camp as celebrations continue after the Army Corps of Engineers denied an easement for the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline to pass adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Sunday. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson2 / 3
    Activist Hugh Ahnatock of the Inupiaq tribe pauses after singing while the sun rises inside of the Oceti Sakowin camp as demonstrations continue against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, N.D., on Dec. 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson3 / 3

    DALLAS — The companies building the Dakota Access Pipeline said they remain committed to completing the project and expect to do so without rerouting the pipeline despite a decision from the federal government that denies the Lake Oahe easement.

    "This is nothing new from this Administration, since over the last four months the Administration has demonstrated by its action and inaction that it intended to delay a decision in this matter until President Obama is out of office," Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics Partners said in a statement late Sunday, Dec. 4.

    The companies said the decision from the Department of the Army that ordered a full Environmental Impact Statement is a purely political action, pointing out that two federal courts have ratified the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review process.

    "The Army Corps confirmed this again today when it stated its 'policy decision' does 'not alter the Army's position that the Corps' prior reviews and actions have comported with legal requirements,'" the statement read.

    The Department of the Army ordered additional analysis of alternative routes, including more detailed information on a route about 10 miles north of Bismarck, detailed discussion about the potential risks of a spill in Lake Oahe and review of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's treaty rights.

    "The White House's directive today to the Corps for further delay is just the latest in a series of overt and transparent political actions by an administration which has abandoned the rule of law in favor of currying favor with a narrow and extreme political constituency," the statement read.

    Amy Dalrymple

    Amy Dalrymple is a Forum News Service reporter stationed in the Oil Patch. She can be reached at adalrymple@forumcomm.com or (701) 580-6890.

    adalrymple@forumcomm.com
