Blizzard warning continues Tuesday night

I-94 and I-29 are expected to remain closed through the night from Fargo to Dickinson and from Fargo to Pembina. No travel is advised across most of eastern and east-central North Dakota. Roads are reported as snow-covered and slippery throughout northwestern Minnesota and icy in spots with reduced visibility in many areas of west-central Minnesota.

Across northeastern North Dakota and the northern half of the Red River Valley, including the greater Grand Forks and Devils Lake areas, travel will remain difficult to impossible tonight and into Wednesday due to the heavy snow accumulations and fierce winds. High drifts and poor visibility will make many roads impassable.

In southeastern North Dakota and west-central Minnesota, local ground blizzard conditions are likely to continue in from time to time tonight and Wednesday morning, especially in higher wind bursts and the occasional snow squall. These local variations will create dangerous conditions for drivers.

The strong winds will only gradually diminish tonight and Wednesday. As the snow diminishes, visibilities will slowly improve. However, travel will still be difficult Wednesday, particularly in areas with heavier snow accumulations from the storm.

Looking ahead, colder weather will move in the rest of the week. Snow appears likely Saturday and Saturday night followed by another round of very cold weather.

Meteorologist John Wheeler