The Bearcats (The 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry Regiment) is a Minnesota Army National Guard battalion headquartered in Moorhead.

Led by Lt. Col. Jason Benson and Command Sgt. Maj. Mitchell Hellkamp, the Bearcats were regularly given the most challenging missions during the force-on-force maneuver phase during national training.

The Bearcats led the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, in the operational readiness rates of their tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles every single day — an incredible feat given the harsh environment the brigade operated in.

During the Movement to Contact event, the Bearcats executed a difficult maneuver called "echelon left counter-attack," destroying the enemy's main assault force.

The "enemy" was the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, the active duty brigade opposing the 1/34th ABCT during its rotation.

And while conducting the Deliberate Defense, the Bearcats were the main effort and squarely stopped the enemy in their sector and avoided a chemical strike by the enemy.

Following their live-fire exercise near the back-end of the force-on-force portion, the battalion was once again the brigade's main effort by acting as the exploitation force during the Deliberate Attack. Observer-coach trainers reported that almost no unit going through a National Training Center rotation had made it as far as the Bearcats did in the attack.

The Bearcats combine the efforts of their armor and mechanized infantry companies to execute tactical missions.

The training engagements took place in the vast expanse of the Mojave Desert known as "The Box" — a hostile training area the size of Rhode Island that includes mountainous terrain and 110 degree heat, according to information from the National Training Center.

In a process that took nearly 36 hours, hundreds of vehicles from dozens of units were able to tactically convoy into "Atropia," the mock country in which the training scenario took place.

In the scenario, Atropia, a U.S. ally, was on the verge of war with separatist factions wreaking havoc in the region and the "Donovian" hostile invaders amassing on the northern border (Sound like Russia and Ukraine, anyone?)

Upon entering "The Box," soldiers were thrown into a combat scenario and 24-hour operations began.

Each battalion was under constant threat of attack — artillery, mortars, chemical agents, IEDs and of course direct opposition by the role-playing separatist and Donovian forces.

Brigade and battalion staffs were furiously writing up plans to clear mock cities, provide security and engage the enemy.

And while maneuver battalions were executing the plans, civil affairs teams were sent out to coordinate with key leaders from the Atropian government and roleplaying non-governmental organizations.

Two brigade support battalions distributed fuel, water, food and occasionally fresh fruit to keep the fight going.

While in "The Box," four brigade-level missions were run: Movement to Contact, Deliberate Defense, City Clearance and Deliberate Attack.

Every function found in an armored combat brigade — engineering, infantry, sustainment, armor, artillery, cavalry, legal, personnel — was utilized.

And finally, after two weeks practicing field hygiene, experiencing sleep deprivation, sleeping on the ground, in trailers, or wherever a soft spot could be found, the brigade began movement back to base.

All the intensive training and logistics is leading up to 2017, the "ready" year for the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.

In 2017, the U.S. Army has tagged the brigade for two major training exercises in Europe — Saber Strike 17 and Immediate Response 17.

Saber Strike, a long-standing U.S. Army Europe-led cooperative training exercise, will take place from May 27 to June 22 in multiple locations throughout Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

No information is available on Immediate Response 17. Immediate Response 16, held this year, was a multinational, brigade-level command post exercise that used computer-assisted simulations and field training exercises spanning two countries, Croatia and Slovenia.

There are six major units in the Bearcats: Headquarters and Headquarters Company in Moorhead and Fergus Falls, A Company in Bemidji and Detroit Lakes, B Company in Crookston and Thief River Falls, C Company in Grand Rapids, D Company in Wadena and H Company located at Camp Ripley Training Center.

The military vehicles previously stored and maintained at the Armory in Detroit Lakes have been relocated to the Consolidated Field Maintenance Shop at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls.