Scam Alert: Women’s Foundation of Minnesota Alerts the Public to Email Scam
Minneapolis, MN – This morning, the Women's Foundation of Minnesota became aware of an email scam it wants to make the public aware of immediately.
The following is the Women's Foundation of Minnesota's public statement: This morning, it came to our attention that an individual, via email, is fraudulently claiming to be an employee of the Women's Foundation of Minnesota. This individual is soliciting donations – falsely and fraudulently on behalf of the Women's Foundation of Minnesota – to help women escape sex trafficking. This is a false claim and this individual does not work, volunteer, or represent the Women's Foundation of Minnesota in any capacity. The Women's Foundation of Minnesota has alerted local and state law enforcement authorities. During this season of generosity and giving, the Women's Foundation of Minnesota wants to ensure that Minnesotans are informed and protected. Individual support of the Women's Foundation of Minnesota's work to end sex trafficking in Minnesota, or its overall statewide work to drive gender equity, is always welcome. We ask that those who wish to do so use our secure donation methods by visiting WFMN.org, and click on DONATE, or simply call 612-337-5010. Thank you.