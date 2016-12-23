The volunteers (crews of 8-plus each shift) were all affiliated with Mount Tabor Lodge No. 106, the oldest fraternal organization in Detroit Lakes (formed in 1874). The Lodge has been doing this activity for about 25 years.

All net proceeds from the pictures, combined with a matching grant from Minnesota Masonic Charities, will go back to into our communities, to help fire victims, families dealing with unexpected medical problems and deaths, and local organizations that help others.

Sponsors and volunteers of the event included the Washington Square Mall, Cinemagic 7, La Barista, Pizza Hut, Detroit Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Detroit Lakes Shrine Color Guard and the Order of the Eastern Star.