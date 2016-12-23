They were eastbound on Highway 10 in a 2005 Jeep Liberty and drifted to the left, hitting the left shoulder. The driver then overcorrected, causing the Jeep to cross the lanes of traffic, enter the right ditch, and roll onto its side. The Jeep was totaled and towed by Daggett towing.

The accident was reported at 11:15 a.m. on dry four-lane pavement at Mile Marker 52. The Becker County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.