    Man charged with meth possession

    By News Staff Today at 11:00 a.m.

    Lawrence William Goodman, also known as Lawrence William Eaglefeather, 38, of 36637 Martin Drive, White Earth has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

    According to court records, when he was arrested on an outstanding warrant Dec. 18, a deputy allegedly found he had .9 grams meth in his possession.

    He appeared Dec. 20 before District Judge Joe Evans, who set cash bail at $2,000 or bond at $15,000, with standard conditions of release, or bond at $25,000 with no conditions.

