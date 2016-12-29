Man charged with meth possession
Lawrence William Goodman, also known as Lawrence William Eaglefeather, 38, of 36637 Martin Drive, White Earth has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.
According to court records, when he was arrested on an outstanding warrant Dec. 18, a deputy allegedly found he had .9 grams meth in his possession.
He appeared Dec. 20 before District Judge Joe Evans, who set cash bail at $2,000 or bond at $15,000, with standard conditions of release, or bond at $25,000 with no conditions.