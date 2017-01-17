Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Minnesota congressman to skip Trump inauguration

    By Forum News Service on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:36 a.m.

    MINNEAPOLIS—U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota became the latest Democratic lawmaker to announce a boycott of Donald Trump's Friday inauguration as the 45th president.

    "I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate," Ellison said via Twitter on Monday afternoon. "I won't be attending Donald Trump's inauguration."

    Ellison, who represents Minneapolis in the 5th Congressional District, joins more than 30 other Democratic representatives who are skipping the inauguration.

    The pageantry of inaugurations are usually bipartisan affairs, but Trump's controversial statements in the 2016 campaign have led Democrats such as U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon from Georgia, to call Trump "illegitimate."

    Ellison is so far the only member of Minnesota's congressional delegation to say he'll skip Trump's inauguration. Sen. Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar, both Democrats, say they'll attend the ceremonies.

    Ellison's announcement comes as he seeks support from Democratic leaders to be the party's next chair.

    He's competing against U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez; the mayor of South Bend, Ind.; and several state Democratic Party leaders.

    (STP)

    Explore related topics:NewsTrumpPresidentcongressinauguration
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness