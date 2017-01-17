Minnesota congressman to skip Trump inauguration

"I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate," Ellison said via Twitter on Monday afternoon. "I won't be attending Donald Trump's inauguration."

Ellison, who represents Minneapolis in the 5th Congressional District, joins more than 30 other Democratic representatives who are skipping the inauguration.

The pageantry of inaugurations are usually bipartisan affairs, but Trump's controversial statements in the 2016 campaign have led Democrats such as U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon from Georgia, to call Trump "illegitimate."

Ellison is so far the only member of Minnesota's congressional delegation to say he'll skip Trump's inauguration. Sen. Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar, both Democrats, say they'll attend the ceremonies.

Ellison's announcement comes as he seeks support from Democratic leaders to be the party's next chair.

He's competing against U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez; the mayor of South Bend, Ind.; and several state Democratic Party leaders.

(STP)