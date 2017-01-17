Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    1 dead, 4 injured by apparent carbon monoxide in Minn. fish house

    By Forum News Service on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:37 a.m.

    FAIRMONT, Minn. — Sheriff's officials say a woman died and four other people were hospitalized after they were overcome by apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday, Jan. 15, while ice fishing in southern Minnesota.

    Authorities say the group was in an ice shanty on Wilmert Lake in rural Martin County. A 21-year-old woman died at the scene about 2 p.m. A 20-year-old man was taken to St. Mary's in Rochester, about two hours to the east. Three other adults were treated at local hospitals.

    The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death. The sheriff's office provided no other details.

    (STP)

    Explore related topics:NewsdeathinjuryCarbon monoxidepoisoningIce fishingfish house
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness