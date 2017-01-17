Three Minnesota Democratic congressmen on ag committee
WASHINGTON—U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, the ranking member on the U.S. House agriculture committee has announced the 20 Democratic members that will serve on the committee this year.
Three are from Minnesota, including Peterson.
Among the main duties will be reauthorizing the 2014 Farm Bill, said Peterson who represents most of western Minnesota.
Other Minnesota Democrats named to the ag committee were Rep. Tim Walz,, who represents southern Minnesota, and Rep. Rick Nolan, who represents northern Minnesota.