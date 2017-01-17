Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Three Minnesota Democratic congressmen on ag committee

    By Forum News Service on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:37 a.m.

    WASHINGTON—U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, the ranking member on the U.S. House agriculture committee has announced the 20 Democratic members that will serve on the committee this year.

    Three are from Minnesota, including Peterson.

    Among the main duties will be reauthorizing the 2014 Farm Bill, said Peterson who represents most of western Minnesota.

    Other Minnesota Democrats named to the ag committee were Rep. Tim Walz,, who represents southern Minnesota, and Rep. Rick Nolan, who represents northern Minnesota.

    Explore related topics:NewsminnesotacongresscongressmenDemocratDemocraticAgricultureCommittee
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement