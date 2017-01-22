Top Secret: Do you know where teens hide drugs and booze?

So, why the secrecy? Well, because the project is a traveling, interactive exhibit of a teenager's bedroom, designed to help parents recognize hundreds of unfamiliar hazards that are often hiding in plain sight.

These items, when seen through an "educated lens," may signal that a teen is having issues with drug and alcohol use, bullying, suicidal thoughts, eating disorders, criminal or gang activity, and other mental health concerns.

And the exhibit gets pretty creative.

"We have some unique items," said Cendee Palmer, outreach manager for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, which has created this event. "Teens are taking fruits and vegetables and coring them out to smoke their drug of choice from."

That's just one example of the paraphernalia pointed out at the event, which is broken up into two parts.

"The first part of the presentation will be interactive," said Palmer, adding that they walk the parents through the setup bedroom, pointing out the various items and hiding places where they may find these "unfamiliar hazards."

"At the end we will talk about 'now what?' How do we talk to our teens? What are some possible solutions?" said Palmer.

Brought to the area for the first time due to Drake's Counseling, Tessa Hunter, a Drake's Counseling case manager, says she's excited to offer this resource to the community, even though Drake's no longer does a teen residency program.

And, after the experience with the teen residency program, Hunter says she knows there is a need in the community for educating parents on this topic.

"We did the residential program for years, and they (parents) would come in and say things like, 'We had no idea that the rasta colors were associated with drug use'," said Hunter, adding that, of course, just because a teen has a poster, clothing, etc. with the rasta colors, that doesn't necessarily mean they're using—but it could be a sign of an issue, which otherwise goes unnoticed, possibly until it's too late.

"That's what I'm hoping, (that) it will be an awareness to parents and community members," said Hunter, adding that she has invited administration from all of the surrounding schools (Detroit Lakes, Frazee, Park Rapids, Perham), as well as clinicians from Lakes Counseling Center, Solutions Behavioral Health, and Essentia Mental Health.

And each of the attending resources will have handouts available to parents as well.

"Anybody can contact me, too, (for resources)," said Hunter. "I'm learning about new services all the time."

But the exhibit, which begins at 5 p.m., is really just a jumping off point, the motivation being to encourage parents to take a closer look at their teenagers' rooms, and become more involved in their children's lives.

"Even though we don't work with kids anymore, I just thought this would be such a great tool for the community," said Hunter.