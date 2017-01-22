On the lookout for fakes

The counterfeit bill made it past the cashiers at On The Go, not getting caught until Sunday's earnings were being deposited at Midwest Bank in Callaway.

"I didn't see it as being any different than any other twenty," said Terrin Reihle, On The Go's accountant. "The gal (at Midwest Bank) knew it didn't feel quite right, so she handed it to the manager, and he used a counterfeit pen."

Sure enough, the pen mark turned brown, which meant the bill was fake.

(If a bill is real, the marker will appear clear or yellow in color on the bill.)

The bank manager also held the bill up to the light and noticed threads, which normally run vertically along twenties, were not there.

"It looked to the eyeball like any other twenty I had," said Reihle, adding that she didn't catch it while balancing Sunday's earnings, and neither did the cashier who took the bill.

"They're young, the kids that work on the weekend, so they wouldn't necessarily catch it, especially with how many twenties they get," said Reihle. "But they're all using their pens now!"

Reihle said twenties may be easier to slip past cashiers, since many don't think to use counterfeit pens to check them, due to the number of twenties most cashiers see in a day.

"Even if they have a counterfeit pen, they don't think to mark the twenties—fifties and hundreds, yes," said Reihle.

The counterfeit bill used at Holiday—also a twenty—also made it past the cashier, according to a manager trainee.

"Some of our cashiers are getting used to marking all the bills," he said.

But they do have counterfeit pens they normally use. Although, he added, that most of the counterfeit bills he has seen have been pretty obviously fake to the eye: smaller than normal, or printed crooked.

Reihle was convinced the bill was real until the counterfeit ink turned brown, though.

"It was a shock in little, tiny Callaway...Go figure, you know?" said Reihle. "Although, we are on Highway 59 and we get a lot of truck traffic."

The Detroit Lakes Police Department does have a suspect for the use of the counterfeit bills, which is a felony, but Sergeant Robert Strand, says these cases are difficult. They have to prove the person was aware they were using fake money.

Regardless, he says businesses should be aware and on the lookout.

"They could show up at any time. Unfortunately, that's the world we live in now," said Strand.