Two Frazee residents hurt in Highway 87 rollover Saturday
Two Frazee residents were hurt when a minivan left Highway 87 and rolled Saturday morning.
Jennifer Joy Labbe, 37, of Frazee was westbound on Highway 87 in a 2000 Ford Windstar. She lost control on a wet and ice-covered roadway, and ran off the road. The van rolled upon entering ditch, according to the State Patrol.
Labbe suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia St. Mary's hospital.
A passenger, Ivy Marie Labbe, 17, of Frazee, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia St. Mary's hospital.
The airbag deployed and both were wearing seatbelts.
The crash was reported about 8 a.m. Saturday on snowy-icy pavement near mile marker 10 in Silver Leaf Township.
The Becker County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.