The accident occurred when a 2005 Peterbilt semi was eastbound on Highway 10 in Bluffton.

The Chevy Avalanche SUV made a right turn from County Road 143 onto Highway 10 eastbound and was rear ended by the semi.

Two people were in the semi and neither was hurt, according to the State Patrol.

The semi driver was Jon Irvin Morrow, 45, of Motley and the passenger in the semi was Jacob Jon Morrow, 9, of Motley.

The crash was reported about 11 a.m. Saturday on wet pavement on Highway 10 west of Bluffton. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.