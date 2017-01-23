Photographer chronicles abandoned Fergus Falls hospital

As one of the largest of its kind in the country, the hospital served as a cornerstone institution in Fergus Falls until its closure.

Now, as it sits on a hill overlooking the city, the castle-like structure holds a trove of stories from its past waiting to be told. Enter documentary photographer Ethan Smith. Smith, a Twin Cities native who has always been fascinated with historic buildings, spent the last two years taking photos of the Fergus Falls State Hospital with an old-fashioned film camera.

His exhibit "The Castle on the Hill" at the Fargo Public Library is the product of the many hours he spent taking photos and interviewing more than 20 former clients and employees who made the hospital a place to call home. "My purpose for this project isn't necessarily to just tell the history (of the hospital)," Smith said. "It's more to tell the humanity behind the building rather than the straight history of what it was." The hospital is known by three names: The Fergus Falls State Hospital, The Regional Treatment Center and most recently, The Kirkbride.

The building, which opened in 1890, adheres to the philosophy of Thomas Kirkbride, a psychiatrist from the 1800s. At the time, Kirkbride believed mental health could be cured if patients were placed in hospitals in nature.

Due to the evolution of mental health care, the hospital — now owned by the City of Fergus Falls — closed its doors in 2009. Smith was able to complete the project with an Individual Arts Partnership grant from The Arts Partnership in 2016 and got access to the building through the Springboard for the Arts in Minnesota.

Smith has photographed other historical locations in the past, but the Fergus Falls State Hospital project is his biggest to date.

With analog equipment in tow, Smith ventured all over the gigantic complex shooting black-and-white photos of the grounds, patient rooms, offices, attics and even the dark basement. His later developed the large sheets of film in a dark room. "I feel there's more craftsmanship and artistry involved in this process than taking a (digital) camera and pushing a shutter," he said. This is Smith's first time including portraits of people in a project. The title itself came from an interview with a nurse whose daughter referred to the hospital as "The Castle on the Hill." Interviewees included former nurses, groundskeepers, family members, patients and others once affiliated with the hospital.

Finding interviewees proved to be a challenge, as most people were hesitant to meet with Smith; they thought he was an artist looking to profit off the building. However, despite this initial misunderstanding, the people who did agree to talk were enthusiastic to tell their stories. When Smith first began conducting interviews, he expected to hear horror stories of lobotomies, shock therapy and straight jackets, but after interviewing dozens of people over many months, he concluded the hospital was not the place he originally imagined it would be. Most interviewees were former employees who shared good and bad experiences working at the hospital. "What every (former employee) wanted to get across was that it was a hard job," Smith said. "More than that, they wanted me to know that they really liked their jobs when they worked there, and they are very proud of their time working at the hospital." He also interviewed former patients. One man who was in the hospital for chemical dependency reminisced about Christmas parties, the staff and the food, which he said was "very good — except the chow mein." Two interviewees who affected Smith most were the Gene and Maxine Schmidt. They founded The Friends of the Kirkbride, a group that has fought to preserve the building and protect it from demolition.

In recent years, the group led more than 11,000 tours of the building. Smith said the building would be gone today if it weren't for the Schmidts and The Friends of the Kirkbride. Tours are no longer provided at the Fergus Falls State Hospital.

Currently, the fate of the building depends on the City of Fergus Falls. Even if it's demolished, the hospital influenced anyone who lived, worked, or toured it, including Smith. "It is important to preserve the Kirkbride because it is more than a hospital or an architectural wonder. It stands as a testament to what mental health care in America once was," Smith said in his artist statement. "When I see the state hospital, I don't imagine horror stories anymore. I see an example of what it means to care, unconditionally, for one another."