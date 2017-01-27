Perham man caught with pistol, meth, cocaine, weed, Coors Light in car
Josue Ezequiel Salguero, 21, of 357 Pine Cone Park, Perham, has been charged in Becker County District Court with two felony counts of fifth-degree controlled substance crime and one felony count of possession of a pistol without a permit.
According to court records, on Dec. 31, a state trooper pulled him over for weaving within his lane on Highway 10 in Becker County.
Two open cases of Coors Light beer with empty cans were found on the floor behind the driver's seat. A half-full can was found under his seat and another open can was found on the front passenger floor.
His blood alcohol level tested at .07 percent, just under the legal limit. Three rounds of live ammunition were found near the rear left tire area.
During a search, a glass pipe and three small baggies allegedly fell from his waist band, and one live round of ammo was found in his pocket. Another glass pipe was found inside the vehicle.
The baggies allegedly contained small amounts of meth, cocaine and marijuana.
He appeared Jan. 3 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who set cash bail at $300 or bond at $3,000, with conditions, or bond at $10,000 without conditions of release.