According to court records, on Dec. 31, a state trooper pulled him over for weaving within his lane on Highway 10 in Becker County.

Two open cases of Coors Light beer with empty cans were found on the floor behind the driver's seat. A half-full can was found under his seat and another open can was found on the front passenger floor.

His blood alcohol level tested at .07 percent, just under the legal limit. Three rounds of live ammunition were found near the rear left tire area.

During a search, a glass pipe and three small baggies allegedly fell from his waist band, and one live round of ammo was found in his pocket. Another glass pipe was found inside the vehicle.

The baggies allegedly contained small amounts of meth, cocaine and marijuana.

He appeared Jan. 3 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who set cash bail at $300 or bond at $3,000, with conditions, or bond at $10,000 without conditions of release.