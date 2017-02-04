Where does milk come from? One Baltimore student replied, "A machine that makes milk," another, "the grocery store." Louv's studies have emphasized our young people's lack of outdoor activities and their relationship with the natural world, truly the Circle of Life.

Do we realize just how important certain activities are to kids who no longer experience them on a day-to-day basis (like many of us did)? Is it important that a youngster know the source of milk? Or the thrill of a freshly caught fish, flapping on the ice? Does it matter? What is the worth of experience?

THE PERFECT FISH STORY

(On a small lake in the Becker County wood country) - January 6

A young father hand-augers a hole through two feet of clear ice. Reaching into the bucket, he grasps a sucker minnow. Explaining each move, he threads the squirming bait onto the hook and sets the line depth on a tip-up (a device that waves a flag when a fish grabs the bait).

The three urban kids, ages five through nine are mesmerized. The nine-year old boy, having seen the process before, assists by guiding the line into the waiting ice hole.

As the rig disappears into the frigid water, the father explains how big fish eat smaller fish and small fish eat bugs and even smaller fish. The boy nods in agreement. His two sisters excitedly grab two more of the tip-up devices from the sled.

Two more holes are dug, the five-year old waits with the ice skimmer her hand. As they begin to rig the second tip-up, the flag at the first hole waves in the brisk morning air. Has a fish grabbed their bait? The quartet excitedly races to the spot, led by the six-year old.

The father carefully removes the tip-up from the water and points out how the slowly spinning spool and disappearing line means a fish has their bait in its mouth. With a firm deliberate upward swing the father "sets" the hook. Feeling significant weight, he immediately hands the line to his six-year daughter.

From the beginning it is a standoff, the mentor urges the fisher to slow her pull and let the fish have line when it pulls too hard. The fish, he explains cannot break the line, but that she can, by applying too much pressure. The teacher is careful not to interfere with the student's struggle. The boy urges her to take her time.

They watch with anticipation, as the fish circles the hole, takes line and is brought slowly back.

As the quarry tires, the leader swivel emerges from the hole. The father plunges his hand into the icy water and hoists a girthy large-mouthed bass by her lower jaw. She is twenty inches long. The father smiles to himself. He has not caught such a fish in years!

She is quickly unhooked and photographed, as the father explains that the extended belly of the big female contains many thousands of eggs. She is too big to eat, he points out. But her eggs will hatch in the spring, producing food for other fish. A few will survive to become big fish!

As they gather at the hole, he guides the five-pounder into the dark water, to nest again, and maybe (just maybe!) he explains, to fight again. The young heads move forward to watch her slip from view, the final act in the ceremony of environmental literacy.

The remainder of the day is commonplace; a couple of small bass, a perch, and several bait-friendly northern pike. Stolen minnows and lost fish near the ice interrupt the victories.

The tired group leaves the ice with two fish, just large enough for a good meal. The five-year old insists on pulling the sled with the now stiff frozen fish.

The return trip down the township gavel is a quiet one, friction tire squeaks on the iced gravel, with heads full of the day's wins and losses. Young eyes become heavy, as the kids replay the events, re-run the highlights and wonder, just wonder, about the possibility of another trip "Up North" adventure to Becker County. The father savors the moments of shared opportunities without, he musses, cell phones, electronic screens or game devices of any kind.

As the car enters the state Highway, all is quiet, but for the hum of cold tires on the frozen highway.