Cornerstone Advocacy Services began operating the Day One Call Center on Jan. 3, 2017. The call center is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with highly trained advocates who respond to crisis calls from two separate toll free numbers. The Day One Crisis Line responds to calls from victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, and human trafficking and the Minnesota Crime Victim Support Line responds to calls from general crime victims. Both toll-free numbers accept calls from across Minnesota. The Day One Call Center is focused on providing trauma-informed support, as well as immediate access to resources within the caller's identified community. General crime victims, as well as survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, and human trafficking, call just one number and are immediately connected to a crisis advocate who assesses the caller's needs and connects them with the most appropriate resource or service provider based on the caller's presenting issue and location. The advocate also takes into account any cultural and/or accessibility considerations. Telephone interpreters are available in 180 languages. In addition to accepting phone calls, the new Day One Call Center is able to assist victims/survivors who choose to reach out via text or through a chat function on the website. This will further decrease barriers to accessing safety. The Call Center staff have extensive experience in trauma-informed and victim-centered services and have completed over 75 hours of training on domestic violence, sexual violence, human trafficking, and general crime. Regardless of where a caller is located, the number to reach help is the same. The Call Center advocate will help determine the best resources and options for the caller.