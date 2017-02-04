"There really isn't space within the district office that is conducive to a public board meeting," said Superintendent Doug Froke, when asked why the meetings will be moving.

"Lincoln just doesn't have the best set up for public viewing and parking," he said, adding that eventually the Lincoln space, where the board meetings have been held in the past, will be turned into additional classroom space.

So, for the time being, the city has agreed to let the district use their space free of charge.

"The city is being very gracious," said Froke. "We're very grateful for that."

As for public viewing, if the district makes the move to the city offices permanent, the meetings may be televised like the city council meetings.

"It depends on if we stay with the city. We would certainly entertain that idea (of televising meetings)," said Froke.

But until a permanent change is made, the monthly gatherings will be at the city offices, beginning with the next scheduled board meeting on February 13.

"It will be a nice change for the school board," said Froke.

As always, anyone is welcome to attend.